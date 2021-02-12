LVMH professionals answer student's questions

LVMH has launched a new campaign inviting students worldwide to ask questions about what it’s like to work in the industry.

LVMH says it aims to help the latest generation by giving them direct insights into marketing, human resources, operations, IT, design, and retail by having 17 young working professionals at either the corporate level or at one of the group’s maisons answering their questions.

Students’ most frequently asked questions will be answered in six different videos by a geographic panel of professionals from Europe, the US, and Asia and will be available to watch on Youtube.

“The group is committed to passing on its values - excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit - and its passion and savoir-faire to new generations,” stated LVMH in a press release.

photo credit: LVMH press