LVMH sales growth falls flat in third quarter

The world's top luxury group LVMH said Tuesday that its third quarter sales faltered at 19.96 billion euros (21.2 billion dollars), a one percent increase from the same period last year.

The marginal third quarter sales increase pales in comparison with the double-digit increases LVMH posted in the first two quarters, but the company said that despite the "uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, the Group is confident in the continuation of its growth".(AFP)