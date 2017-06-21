M.Gemi gets 16 million dollars in funding for its first physical store

Online shoe retailer M.Gemi has secured 16 million for its first physical store, to be based in Boston, its hometown. The company will sell the same high-end Italian-made men’s and women’s shoes at reasonable prices.

The Series C round was led by Burda Principal Investments, and added on the contributions from previous investors Accel, General Catalyst Partners and Forerunner Ventures. The company explained Tuesday that the investment will help them develop their predictive analytics tools and supply chain.

According to the ´Boston Globe´, the company has brought in a total of 47.2 million dollars from investors.

In addition to this foundational brick-and-mortar store, the brand will get physical with a second “fit shop,” an outlet in the Boston´s Prudential Center where customers can check out its latest offerings before buying online.