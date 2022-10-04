Macy’s enters India through Myntra partnership

US department store chain Macy’s has struck a new partnership with Myntra which has seen its private brands portfolio enter the Indian market.

Myntra has incorporated over 600 product options into its platform from Macy’s private brands, which include the likes of Alfani, Karen Scott, Epic Threads and Ideology.

Men and women’s apparel make up about 65 percent of the portfolio on the India-based platform, with the rest consisting of kidswear.

As part of the launch, Macy’s was featured within Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival specials, one of India’s festive fashion carnivals.

It also saw a number of strategic social media engagements, key influencer campaigns and social commerce initiatives carried out, as the platform strived for mass amplification of the retailer’s portfolio in the region.

In a release, Myntra said that its launch of Macy’s collection is “poised to be well received by fashion aficionados with an appetite for global trends”.

The partnership comes as the e-commerce site continues to implement a strategy revolving around the backing of global and domestic brands that are looking to enter the Indian market.

Speaking on the launch of Macy’s, Sharon Pais, chief business officer for Myntra, said, “With our large customer base of fashion forward shoppers and our deep expertise in delivering a superlative fashion shopping experience, Macy’s private brands will be well positioned in the country.”