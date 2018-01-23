Mamas & Papas posts 2.7 percent rise in Christmas sales

Sales at Mamas & Papas rose 2.7 percent in the six weeks to January 13, 2018, as the company said, personal shoppers spent record amounts at brand’s stores. Personal shopping, where customers enjoy a bespoke visit to a Mamas & Papas store tailored to their individual needs, the company added, now accounts for 18 percent of UK store sales, up from 10 percent a year ago. Also, a new website and investment in customer acquisition technology contributed to double-digit growth in online sales compared to a year ago.

Commenting on the results, Jason Greenwood, the company’s Chief Executive, said in a media statement: “Against a backdrop of difficult trading conditions on the high street, we’re pleased to have delivered another positive performance without compromising our premium credentials.”

“While more and more of our customers choose to shop online, it’s clear they also continue to really value a personalised service that click-and-collect just cannot replicate.”

Best-selling items included the Ocarro pushchair, Mia Furniture collection and the Welcome to the World clothing range. Overall, the company said, babywear sales were up almost a quarter since Boxing Day compared to a year ago. Eight stores were re-furbished, including the Westfield White City flagship in London, while new concept stores were opened in Glasgow Fort and Liverpool Speke.

The business, which was acquired by BlueGem Capital Partners in July 2014, operates 31 stores in the UK.

“The outlook for consumer spending remains uncertain, but based on our recent trading performance we can look forward to the year ahead with cautious optimism,” Greenwood added.

