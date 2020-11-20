Mango expects online sales to reach 1 billion euros by 2021

Spanish fashion retailer Mango has said it expects to reach an online turnover of 1 billion euros by 2021.

The brand, which was one of the earlier ones to dive into e-commerce in 2000, has seen impressive growth via its digital channels in recent years. From the start of this year until October, online turnover is already more than 5 percent above the 564 million euros achieved in all of 2019.

The company now expects to close the year with a turnover of 800 million euros, which would represent a 40 percent increase on 2019.

In August, Mango hailed its online channel as “key” to its post-lockdown recovery, with sales up more than 50 percent between March and June. The retailer has added close to 3 million new online customers throughout the year, 900,000 of which were added during the months of lockdown.

The retailer’s online and customer director Elena Carasso said reaching 1 billion euros in online turnover is something she “would have never believed” when the company launched its e-commerce site 20 years ago.

“It is a hugely ambitious target, but we are going to put all our efforts and hard work into achieving it. We have a great team of professionals and I am convinced that we will achieve it,” she said.