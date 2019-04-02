March same-store sales improve 4.5 percent at Uniqlo Japan

March 2019 same-store sales including online sales at Uniqlo Japan, part of the Fast Retailing Group, increased by 4.5 percent year on year while total sales including online sales increased by 4.2 percent.

The company said in a statement that same-store sales rose year on year in March due to a strong launch of spring summer ranges such as UT T-shirts, sweat wear, and spring outerwear.

The company opened four Uniqlo stores and closed six during the month under review.

Picture:Uniqlo Japan website