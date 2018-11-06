Marcolin Group to strengthen presence in Asia

Eyewear marker Marcolin Group, whose brand portfolio includes Tom Ford, Ermenegildo Zegna, Roberto Cavalli, and Tod’s, has announced that it is looking to strengthen its investments and presence in Asia, in response to what it is calling “renewed growth” of the optical and sunglass segments in that area.

In a statement, Marcolin outlined plans to strengthen its organisation, to exponential increase "Asian-friendly" styles, implement a new logistics platform, as well as add a new Asia Pacific regional office in Hong Kong.

Last month, the eyewear group doubled its office space in Hong Kong by moving to a location within the Harbour City shopping complex. The new offices now house a large showroom, sales offices, as well as a new team dedicated to Hong Kong’s local market.

In addition, the organisation has also started collaborating with leading logistics service providers and freight forwarders for the fashion and luxury industry in Asia, and opened an exclusive logistics platform based in Hong Kong, which will allow it not only to serve the local market, but all APAC countries. The new platform means improved level of service and logistical flows as it shortens the replenishment time for customers and to supply points of sale.

Marcolin also added that a new team has been set up at the Hong Kong base to exclusively design and sell for the local optical market, and in cooperation with design and product teams of the headquarters in Langarone, all Marcolin Group's main brands will be able to rely on a greater number of "Asian-friendly" models and fittings to meet the tastes of consumers in the Far East, with specific products for Korea, Japan and South East Asia, the company says.

The Marcolin Group, which sold around 14 million eyeglasses in 2017, also includes Bally, Moncler, Swarovski, Emilio Pucci, Balenciaga, Swarovski, Dsquared2, Guess, Diesel, Just Cavalli, Covergirl, Kenneth Cole, Montblanc, Timberland, Gant, Harley-Davidson, Marciano, Catherine Deneuve, Skechers, Candie’s, Rampage, Viva, Marcolin, and Web in its brand portfolio.