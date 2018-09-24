Market expects good news for Nike’s first-quarter results

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is set to report its first-quarter results for its fiscal 2019 this week. The market anticipates the sports apparel giant will post positive results as it thrives on lifted demand on the back of its las ad campaign.

‘The Motley Fool’ reports that investors feel rather positive about Nike’s first-quarter results, to go live on September, 25. The financial publication reminds how the athletic apparel company’s stock hit new highs following its last announcement, which showed broadly improving demand and healthy profitability trends.

Market analysts argue that Nike’s growth in China and the U.S. remain the key to the company’s success. ‘The Motley Fool’ recalls that sales in both countries returned to positive territory last quarter, improving by 3 percent after two years of disappointing results.

As reported by ‘MarketWatch’, shares at Nike rebounded in September while sales jumped 31 percent over Labour Day weekend after Colin Kaepernick was announced as a spokesperson for the sportswear company.

As Baird analysts recently said in a note to investors, “While Nike’s recent advertising decisions have attracted unprecedented attention (Google search index setting new all-time highs for the brand), we expect [fiscal first-quarter] results to be much less controversial based on expectations for continued improvement in North America, ongoing strength globally, and good margin performance.”