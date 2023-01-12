Marks & Spencer ‘resets’ digital team ahead of growth plans

British department store retailer Marks & Spencer has reorganised its digital leadership team as it begins to enter the next phase of its growth strategy.

The changes were carried out by the company’s co-chief executive Katie Bickerstaffe, who is said to have “reset” her team in order to build on the retailer’s omnichannel momentum and create a more compelling customer ecosystem.

According to Retail Week, M&S Bank and services director Kirsty Ward will be taking on the new M&S Connect division, which is centred around building a “single digital identity” for customers.

In a memo seen by the publication, Bickerstaffe told employees that the division looks to help get customers to shop “more often” and stay in its “ecosystem”.

Additionally, Marks & Spencer’s online store director Stephen Langford will become director of online and omnichannel, while Jeremy Pee has been named the chief digital and technology director.

The Sparks team, alongside the bank and services team, will be moving across to the new M&S Connect team.

Meanwhile, the customer growth team, focused on digital marketing, will be merging with the online retail team in a bid to “create the new online and omnichannel function”.

Bickerstaffe added: “This brings together the capabilities and skills we need to become a world-class omnichannel retailer with data at the heart.

“What has got us here won’t get us there, we have to build on what we have done and keep making progress at pace.

“We are making some organisational changes to accelerate our plans.”