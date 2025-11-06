Marks & Spencer taps Zalando’s B2B unit to handle European orders

British department store giant Marks & Spencer (M&S) has extended its partnership with Zalando, tapping the multibrand platform’s B2B logistics unit to operate its orders across continental Europe. Zalando’s Zeos division will now handle M&S’ online direct-to-consumer business in the region, delivering orders across 21 markets.

The latest agreement expands on Zalando and M&S’ existing relationship, with the latter having first partnered with Zalando Fulfilment Solutions (ZFS) in 2022. Through this, ZFS has been overseeing orders for M&S products placed directly through Zalando, About You and Amazon. As a result, M&S has reported rapid online growth, particularly via Zalando, where its online sales have risen 131 percent over last year.

By extending its partnership with Zalando, M&S hopes to continue building up its international business, efforts of which have already been ongoing via various strategic partners. Its deal with Zeos, due to roll out early next year, is expected to further boost sales by 30 percent, while reducing logistics costs, improving operating margins and enabling faster deliveries and returns for European customers.

In a statement, managing director of international at M&S, Mark Lemming, said the focus on “bigger, better partnerships” comes after the retailer reset its international business in line for global growth. Lemming continued: “Our partnership with Zalando supported us as we began to scale our online growth over the last three years and now we’re taking the next step, leveraging Zeos’ operational infrastructure to scale our online business in Europe further.”