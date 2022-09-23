Matchesfashion appoints new chief commercial officer

UK luxury retailer Matchesfashion has announced the appointment of Carl Tallents as its new chief commercial officer, effective from October 2022.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Carl to the team and look forward to working together,” said Nick Beighton, CEO of the company, in a release.

Beighton continued: “Carl is a fantastic addition to our executive leadership team. We remain focused on our ambition to be the luxury destination for customers in the world. Carl brings a depth of experience and leadership that will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth.”

Tallents, who boasts over 18 years of experience in senior roles throughout sales, buying and merchandising, joins the shopping destination from Frasers Group, where he served as group head of luxury brands for six years.

In the release, Tallents said he was “delighted” to join Matchesfashion, adding: “I am looking forward to getting to know the team and thrilled to be working alongside Nick to help deliver the next phase of Matchesfashion, a true market leader in modern luxury fashion globally.”