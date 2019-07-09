Mexico Louis Vuitton questioned by Indian embroidery design armchair

The government of Mexico sent a letter to the mark French luxury Louis Vuitton where colorful questioned use Indigenous designs center of the country to develop an expensive lining armchair.

"We have learned with surprise that collection Dolls by Raw Edges her signature, a chair (R98619 model) which reproduce appears elements forming part and identify with embroideries are developed and are the intellectual property of the community of Tenango de Doria "indicates a letter from the secretariat of Mexican culture.

The letter, dated July 5 and signed by the head of the ministry, Alejandra Fausto, emphasizes: "We are obliged to consult so respectful, if for drawing up the chair (...) sought and where appropriate They had the collaboration of the community and of its artisans. "

The Louis Vuitton website chairs offer the Dolls by series Raw Edges to 18,200 dollars. Among them appears a design whose support -animals multicolor- shows typical motifs of ethnic Otomi, whose communities living in Tenango de Doria, in the central state of Hidalgo.

"Each handmade piece is unique and unrepeatable and is at the same time, result of the continuity of the work of many generations that transmit knowledge, skills, and above all creativity, "he explains Culture Secretary, referring to the "vast cultural, tangible heritage and intangible "in Mexico.

The Mexican government invited the French firm to participate in "a table working "together with indigenous communities to achieve" benefits direct and concrete for all parties "and" give due recognition the community in which cultural appropriation was made ".

Recently, Mexico accused the US company Carolina Herrera cultural appropriation to retake patterns of three indigenous communities. The creative director of the brand, Wes Gordon, defended himself saying that "Honors the richness of Mexican culture" and recognizes "the wonderful and diverse craftsmanship "of the country.(AFP)