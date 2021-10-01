Michael Kors reveals Watch Hunger Stop 2021 campaign, with brand employees and friends

In a campaign entitled Food is Love - There’s Always a Seat at the Table, Michael Kors unveiled Watch Hunger Stop 2021 featuring a selection of brand employees and friends as part of the brand’s ongoing initiative.

In partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme, the luxury brand released its latest campaign as part of its effort to provide school meals to children in food-insecure regions of the world. Shot by photographer Chelsea Kyle, the campaign imagery displays a number of the brand’s staff and ambassadors wearing Watch Hunger Stop 2021 designs.

A 100 percent organic cotton Love t-shirt, a black hat and a black face mask are among the collection available, featuring a red Love heart patch and the campaign logo. Proceeds from the product sales go towards the Watch Hunger Stop initiative, which has already delivered 24 million school meals since its launch, according to the campaign press release.

Image: Michael Kors, Chelsea Kyle

“Since we began nine years ago, Watch Hunger Stop has connected us to communities all over the world,” said Kors. “For this year’s campaign, I wanted to show that the effort to end world hunger starts at home. It’s never been clearer that all of us, everywhere, are connected. I think that’s cause for hope and a reason to act. Hunger is a problem we can solve. There really is always room at our table.”

The campaign has also been implemented into the brand’s social media platforms, with an Instagram filter called Share Your Heart that users can add to a post to join in the community. Each Share Your Heart filter share triggers a donation of 50 meals to the initiative, with users gaining access to the addition through the Michael Kors Instagram page.

Image: Michael Kors, Chelsea Kyle