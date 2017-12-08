Moda Operandi secures 165 million for its Asian expansion

The luxury fashion e-tailer has just secured 165 million dollars in growth capital. Moda Operandi will use the new funds to increase its footprint across Middle Eastern and Asian markets and to develop new technology.

The new round was co-led by Adrian Cheng (through his investment vehicles - C Ventures and K11 Investment), whose family businesses include Chow Tai Fook Jewellery, New World Development, Rosewood Hotel & Resorts and K11; and Apax Digital, a new growth capital fund advised by the global private equity firm Apax Partners.

This last round brings Moda Operandi's total amount raised to just over 300 million dollars in seven years. Existing investors include New Enterprise Associates, LVMH and Fidelity, among others.

Moda Operandi sets sail to the Middle East and Asia with new funding

The new funds will be used for key categories expansion and the launch of new businesses. The funding will also accelerate improvements in mobile technology, advancements in customization, personalization, and internationalization.

Lastly, the funding is to support Moda Operandi's strategies across marketing, customer acquisition programs as well as further develop the existing brand portfolio and expand new brand relationships, explained the online fashion platform in a corporate announcement.

Company CEO Deborah Nicodemus described this new injection of capital as strategic. Cheng, especially, will be able to open doors for Moda as it makes inroads in markets like China, Hong Kong and Korea. "I didn't go into the market with the idea to fundraise," she said in an interview with ‘Forbes’. "We have enough capital to take us to profitability. We now need to fuel growth acceleration."

Furthermore, said Nicodemus, "Moda Operandi is the only multi-brand e-commerce site where the shopping experience is dedicated to elevating the brand's digital presence. Our continued success demonstrates the strength of our business, and gives new and existing investors the confidence in our capacity to pursue tremendous global growth. We look forward to continuing the momentum behind the transformation of the online luxury experience for our global clients.”

Moda Operandi to open new showrooms in coveted Middle Eastern and Asian markets

Moda will open new showrooms across the Middle East and Asia, as well as in Vancouver, Paris and Geneva. It currently operates two of these private, luxurious spaces for women to try on high-end designer apparel with the help of stylists: one in London's exclusive Belgravia and another on New York's Madison Avenue.

Moda Operandi was founded in 2010 by former Vogue market editor Lauren Santo Domingo and Icelandic entrepreneur Aslaug Magnusdottir. Magnusdottir exited in 2013, to be replaced by Nicodemus, a branding and merchandising expert who had spent 16 years at French luxury conglomerate LVMH. Santo Domingo remains cofounder.

Photo credits: Moda Operandi