Modest fashion keeps rising in popularity

New York – Modest fashion is rising increasing interest worldwide: online searches for the term “modest fashion” have risen by 90 percent in the last year.

Fashion search platform Lyst has just released its ‘Year in Fashion 2019 Report’, which has revealed that Internet searches for “modest fashion” have risen by 90 percent in the last year. In the same vein, ‘State of Global Islamic Economy’ has predicted that by 2020, the modest fashion market could be worth more than 226 billion pounds.

On another note, Lyst’s report also revealed that there was a 52 percent increase in searches for the terms ‘genderless’ and ‘gender neutral’ with fashion.