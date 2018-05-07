Moncler records 20 percent increase in Q1 revenues

In the first quarter of 2018 Moncler recorded revenues of 332 million euros (397 million dollars), an increase of 20 percent at current exchange rates compared to revenues of 276.2 million euros (330.4 million dollars) in the same period of 2017, and an increase of 28 percent at constant exchange rates.

Commenting on the second quarter results, Remo Ruffini, Moncler’s Chairman and CEO said in a statement: “The first quarter of 2018 marked another fundamental step forward in our group’s development. This has been due not only to group’s results, but above all, it has been due to the Moncler Genius project presentation occurred on February 20 – a creative hub, which has reimagined the Moncler’s soul by going beyond the season’s concept. Each collection will be singularly dropped, starting from June 14 with Moncler Fragment Hiroshi Fujiwara, followed by all the others on a monthly basis.”

Moncler posts double-digits sales growth across geographies

Moncler said that the company achieved double-digit revenue growth in all regions. In Italy, revenues rose 10 percent, mainly driven by the retail channel, while in EMEA, Moncler’s revenues grew 18 percent at constant exchange rates, with solid growth in both distribution channels and in all markets with France, the United Kingdom and Germany significantly contributing to the first quarter results.

In Asia & rest of the world, revenues increased 39 percent at constant exchange rates, with positive contributions from all markets; in particular, China’s mainland and Hong Kong, the company added, outperformed the growth of the region. In the Americas, revenues grew 34 percent at constant exchange rates, fostered by important improvements in the United States and Canada and in both distribution channels, particularly in retail.

Retail channel revenues jump 35 percent, wholesale 9 percent

Revenues from the retail channel were 256.2 million euros (306.4 million dollars), an increase of 35 percent at constant exchange rates, which was driven by strong organic growth and the continued development of the network of mono-brand retail stores (DOS). The wholesale channel recorded revenues of 75.8 million euros (90.6 million dollars), an increase of 9 percent at constant exchange rates, driven by good results of the spring/summer 2018 collections and the newly opened mono-brand wholesale stores.

As at March 31, 2018, Moncler’s mono-brand distribution network consisted of 205 retail directly operated stores (DOS), an increase of four units compared to December 31, 2017, and 61 wholesale shop-in-shops, a net increase of two units. In the first three months of 2018, Moncler opened a flagship store in Dubai and two new stores in Korea, while converted a wholesale shop-in-shop dedicated to the Moncler Enfant business into a retail store (London Harrods).

Picture:Moncler media centre