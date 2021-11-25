Monki partners with BDD Foundation to raise awareness around body dysmorphic disorder

Fashion retailer Monki has announced it has partnered with the BDD Foundation to support its efforts in raising awareness surrounding Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) and the effect of altered imagery in social media.

As part of the partnership, BDD has started a petition directed at the EU Parliament, calling for transparency regarding altered images on social media. The appeal asks for organisations, companies and influencers to be legally required to state when images have been manipulated for paid online content, a movement that has already seen progress in Norway and France.

“One important part of the BDD Foundation’s work is to remind people not to compare themselves to others,” commented Kitty Wallace, head of operations at the BDD Foundation, in a release. “Altered images can affect our body image, triggering body dissatisfaction and exacerbating BDD symptoms. We see this petition as a vital tool for approaching the EU Parliament to raise questions and drive real change.”

The retailer will be using its digital social channels to share educational information with its community about the disorder.

The partnership builds on Monki’s image as a purpose-driven brand, with the H&M retailer already operating alongside sustainability-led organisations such as the Global Fashion Agenda and Jeanologia. Furthermore, Monki has worked with a number of social activists on regularly released socially responsible podcasts, issues such as tampon tax and the development of #nofilter campaigns.