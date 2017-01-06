Mountain Warehouse posts 28.8 percent jump in Christmas sales

Mountain Warehouse’s Christmas sales increased 28.8 percent in the six-weeks to January 1, 2017. The group, which specialises in selling outdoor clothing and equipment, reported like-for-like sales growth of 13.6 percent, with online revenue increasing 31.8 percent. The company’s pre-tax profit was 16.2 million pounds (20 million dollars) in the year to February 2016, up 36 percent, on sales of 141.4 million pounds (175 million dollars).

Commenting on the trading, CEO Mark Neale said in a statement, “Our performance over the festive period was outstanding, putting the seal on another excellent year for the business. I’m pleased to say that we are firing on all cylinders in all our channels: our UK stores, online and internationally. Mountain Warehouse celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2017 and we continue to believe that there is plenty of life in UK High Streets. We will continue to grow our store base, and create more jobs, in 2017.”

Mountain Warehouse overseas sales up 71 percent

The company said that it served more than one million customers during the festive period who, between them, bought over 2.5 million items. Bestsellers included over 250,000 hats and pairs of gloves, 500,000 pairs of socks and 100,000 ski jackets. International sales rose 71 percent during the period, accounting for almost 30 percent of the total.

The group’s sporty sister brand Zakti, which sells stylish ski wear, gym, yoga, running and cycling kit, also traded well, helped by the launch of a new range for children. The company confirmed it would be continuing its collaboration with TV explorer Steve Backshall, launching a third season of children’s clothing for Spring/Summer 2017.

Mountain Warehouse, which started with a single store in 1997, opened an additional 34 branches in 2016 and now has a total of 262, with a footprint in seven countries. Recent openings include Lymington in Hampshire, Lewes in Sussex and a revamped store in Aviemore in Scotland. A similar number of new stores are planned for 2017, with shop-fitters starting next week on branches in Fowey, Cornwall and Katowice, Poland.

Picture:Mountain Warehouse, Zakti