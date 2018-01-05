Mountain Warehouse's like-for-like Christmas sales soar 33.1 percent

Mountain Warehouse reported 33.1 percent jump in its like-for-like sales, while sales from its online platform rose 76.6 percent, reports The Retail Bullentin. The company said that it catered to almost 1.5 million customers during the festive season. The company’s international sales also increased 43 percent.

The outdoor clothing and equipment retailer’ s sister brand Zakti, which sells ski wear, gym, yoga, running and cycling kit, also witnessed a positive sales momentum over the festive trading period.

The company, founded in 1997, opened over 30 stores last year and aims to launch similar number of store launches this year. It now operates more than 270 stores across seven countries. The company’s recent UK openings, according to the report, include Oxford city centre and Southwold in Suffolk. It also opened doors to new outlets in Poland, Canada and Ireland. Mountains Warehouse has plans to make a debut stores in Holland and the Czech Republic in the first quarter of 2018.

