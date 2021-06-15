NBA’s James Harden joins Saks’ board of directors

James Harden, an NBA player from the Brooklyn Nets, has been appointed as an independent member of Saks’ board. Harden has signed on as a minority investor.

In a press release on Monday, Saks’ executive chairman Richard Baker said that “With experience in growing businesses and as someone who values self-expression through fashion, I am confident that he will bring a distinct point of view that will help us better deliver for our customers. His expertise, combined with that of our other board members, will enable Saks to further capitalize on the significant growth opportunity within luxury e-commerce.”

Meanwhile, Harden said to be “honored to join the Saks board and to be a part of a company that is paving the future of luxury retail.” The NBA’s star highlighted that “This is an exciting opportunity for me to combine two of my personal passions – a love of fashion and teaming up with brands that have the potential to lead while making an impact on the communities they serve.”

His entrepreneurial background makes him a “valuable addition” to the Saks team, added Baker. In this regard, is note recalling that Harden has a track record as a successful investor, with a portfolio that ranges from minority ownership of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo and the National Women’s Soccer League’s Houston Dash to stakes in various brands, including Therabody, BodyArmor, Art of Sport, Stance, and Pura.