Neiman Marcus appoints new leadership, invests in supply chain and tech

The Neiman Marcus Group has announced two new senior appointments as well as a number of operational investments to further its long-term growth plan.

Amanda Martin has been named as senior vice president, chief supply chain officer, and will oversee all supply chain operations, including its multi-year transformation plan. Martin will also hold responsibility for the retailer’s photo studio and customer care divisions.

Senior vice president, chief technology officer, has been announced as Vijay Karthik, who will report to chief product and technology officer, Bob Kupbens. Karthik has been tasked with driving customer-facing IT development and architecture, leading a number of functions such as omnichannel engineering, clour platforms, operations and reliability.

To further both the supply chain and technology growth within the group, Neiman Marcus will also be making investments in these areas. Over 90 million dollars will be funnelled into the supply chain to enhance the company’s systems and distribution facilities, while 200 million dollars will be utilised for technology priorities, such as the retailer’s Connect platform, the acquisition of SaaS platform Stylyze and new digital labs.