Neiman Marcus Q1 comparable sales grow 4.2 percent

Neiman Marcus Group has reported that its comparable revenues rose 4.2 percent in the first quarter of fiscal 2018 from the same quarter a year ago – the first increase since the fourth quarter of fiscal 2015 – supported by the company’s “Digital First” strategy and recent investments in new technologies and marketing tools.

For the quarter ended October 28, 2017, the company reported total revenues of 1.12 billion dollars, an increase of 3.8 percent compared with total revenues of 1.08 billion dollars from the same quarter a year ago. During the quarter, the company reported a net loss of 26.2 million dollars compared with 23.5 million dollars for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA, for the quarter was 123.5 million dollars compared to adjusted EBITDA of 122.9 million dollars for the first quarter a year ago.

Picture:Facebook/Neiman Marcus