New digital platform aims to bring circular fashion to shopping experiences

The Loop Digital Wardrobe is a new sustainability and marketing platform developed with the goal of increasing the size of the circular fashion industry through digitisation and analytical data.

Established by Jack Ostrowski, the founder of circular solutions firm Yellow Octopus, Loop similarly looks to make sustainable standards a part of the general shopping experience. It does this by digitalising items at the point of sale, providing retailers with post-purchase data on products sold and adding analytical information to aid in cost-effective marketing.

Loop also aims to bring a more lucrative way of buying sustainably to shoppers too, allowing them to connect their wardrobes with the platform and interact with their friends’ wardrobes through post-purchase services, such as reselling, swapping, upcycling or donating items to charity.

“I’ve spent 15 years helping fashion retailers develop their sustainability but as an industry, we need to radically increase the pace of change,” said Ostrowski, in a press release. “To do that, we need to make being more sustainable easy to do and fun for the customer while generating value for the retailer. We need to move the model from ownership to ‘ownershift’.”

He continued: “At the moment, too much high street fashion is on a one-way journey to landfill. Loop extends the life of clothing, creates a really engaging experience for consumers and helps retailers make huge strides in their sustainability. If we can take it to scale, it could be a game-changer for the industry.”