Chesterfield launches new 'youth-focused apparel line'

A new generation of leadership has been appointed at the fashion conglomerate Chesterfield today in Charlotte, North Carolina, as David Tomasello, Chairman of Chesterfield Holdings Inc.,steps down from his position.

Tomasello’s children, Austin J. Tomasello and Emma D. Tomasello, will become the new President and Vice President, respectively. Commenting on the announcement in a statement, David Tomasello said: “Chesterfield has had widespread success with consumers and retailers since 1960, but now the time has come for my children to take charge and show consumers, retailers, and distributors that they mean business, and they will be a fierce competitor in the fashion industry.”

Launching a new, youth-focused apparel line

A new apparel line called “Belligerent” will be launched, targeting today’s youth who want to “celebrate their self-motivated confidence.” A brainchild of Austin Tomasello, this line hopes to take Chesterfield towards a more mainstream audience. Since it was founded in 1960, the company’s various brands mainly consisted of ‘southern gentleman’ and corporate-focused lines, including Capital, Chesterfield, and Rural Life. Austin Tomasello wants to develop a brand that is geared more towards his own generation and one that is more accessible to the general public.

Reorganising product lines and distribution networks

Chesterfield’s product lines and distribution network will also be reorganised under the new Emma Tomasello’s new leadership. She will be introducing creative new designs to the various product lines, incorporating sustainable materials and resources, and forming new distribution partners from both the United States and worldwide.