Next Q3 sales rise 2 percent, maintains outlook

Third quarter full price sales up at Next Plc increased 2 percent on last year, which the company said in a statement, were slightly ahead of guidance given in September. The company added that year to date, full price sales increased 3.5 percent on last year.

Next is maintaining its full year full price sales guidance at increase of 3.6 percent with full year profit guidance maintained at 725 million pounds, an increase of 0.3 percent on last year. The company expects earnings per share to grow by 5.2 percent over the previous year.

Next retail sales in the third quarter were down 6.3 percent and year to date retail sales declined 4.8 percent, while online sales increased 9.7 percent and 11.1 percent in the third quarter and year to date, respectively. Product full price sales were up 1.6 percent in the third quarter and 3.1 percent year to date.

