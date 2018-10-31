Next Q3 sales up 2 percent, maintains full year outlook

In its trading update for the third quarter, Next Group Plc said that sales rose 2 percent on last year, in line with expectations of which sales from new space were up 0.6 percent. Full price retail sales were down 8 percent, while online sales improved 12.7 percent in the third quarter with full price sales growth of 1.3 percent.

Next’s year-to-date retail sales were down 6.3 percent, while online improved 14.1 percent. Full price product sales were up 3.1 percent, while total full price sales rose 3.7 percent of which sales contributed by the new space was up 0.5 percent.

The company is maintaining the full year sales and profit guidance of 3 percent rise in total full price sales, group profit before tax of 727 million pounds, an increase of 0.1 percent and 5 percent growth in earnings per share against 2017/18.

