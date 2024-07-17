Nike files 60 million dollar lawsuit against the Shoe Surgeon

Sportswear giant Nike is accusing American shoemaker Dominic Ciambrone, better known as The Shoe Surgeon, of unauthorized use of trademarks and counterfeiting of his designs. This was reported by Instagram account Sneaker Legal based on a court document from the US court, published on July 15, 2024.

Ciambrone, founder and CEO of The Shoe Surgeon, is no stranger to the fashion industry. He makes custom sneakers for stars like Justin Bieber. In the past, he collaborated with Gucci to design the limited edition Gucci Basket sneakers. He also regularly gives sneaker personalization workshops in America, where anyone can learn to design sneakers themselves. Sportswear giant Nike sees a problem with these workshops.

A court document states that Nike repeatedly asked The Shoe Surgeon not to use Nike sneakers in both workshops and sales. Ciambrone did not comply with the sportswear giant. As a result, Nike is filing a 60 million dollar (55.04 million euro) lawsuit against The Shoe Surgeon, as compensation for the alleged damages.

Nike Files Multiple Lawsuits

Nike is often the subject of lawsuits. Last year, the company filed a lawsuit against New Balance and Skechers. The two shoe manufacturers are accused of infringing on patented technology.

Sportswear brands Adidas and Puma were sued by Nike with similar claims, both of which eventually settled their lawsuits. In early 2023, Canadian sportswear brand Lululemon was also faced with a lawsuit brought by Nike. This case is still ongoing.