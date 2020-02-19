Nike reshuffles senior leadership team

Nike has announced a series of changes to its senior leadership team, including a new president of consumer and marketplace, a new chief operating officer, and a new chief financial officer.

Heidi O’Neill, who is currently president of Nike Direct, will become president of consumer and marketplace, effective 1 April. She will succeed Elliott Hill, who is retiring from Nike.

In her new role, O’Neill will be tasked with leading the brand’s four geographic operating regions: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Greater China; and Asia Pacific and Latin America (APLA). She will also lead Nike’s global sales and Nike Direct organizations.

O’Neill has been at Nike for over 21 years and has held senior roles including vice president/general manager of Nike Stores, president/general manager of Nike Global Women’s & Training businesses and vice president of US Apparel.

Andy Campion, currently executive vice president and chief financial officer at Nike, has been appointed chief operating officer, effective 1 April. He will succeed Eric Sprunk, who is also retiring from Nike. In his new position, Campion will be tasked with leading the brand’s global technology and digital transformation, sourcing and manufacturing, demand and supply management, distribution and logistics, procurement, sustainability and workplace design and connectivity.

Campion joined Nike in 2007 as vice president of global planning and development and served in senior finance and strategy roles before being appointed chief financial officer in 2015.

Matthew Friend, currently chief financial officer of operating segments and vice president of investor relations, has been appointed as the brand’s new chief financial officer.

Friend joined Nike in 2009 and worked on corporate strategy and corporate development, before being named chief financial officer of emerging markets (now APLA) in 2011. He has also held positions as chief financial officer of global categories, product and functions; chief financial officer of global brands and functions; and chief financial officer of the Nike Brand. Since 2019, he has worked as chief financial officer of operating segments and vice president of investor relations.

Nike added that both Hill and Sprunk will remain at the brand until later this year.

Commenting on the reshuffle in a statement, John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike, said: “I am delighted to announce a series of leadership changes today which set up the company for continued growth and demonstrate the strength of the Nike management bench.

“Heidi and Andy’s leadership has been instrumental in both evolving and driving Nike’s strategy over the last decade. In their new roles, we will see them have an even greater impact on Nike’s success in the future. Matthew brings more than 10 years of Nike experience to the CFO role and will be a great addition to our executive leadership team.

“I would also like to thank Eric and Elliott for their extensive contributions to Nike over so many years. I’m deeply appreciative of everything they’ve done, for their support during my transition, and I am excited for their future.”