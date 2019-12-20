Nike revenue grows 10 percent for Q2

The company said on Thursday its Q2 net profit grew. Compared with the same period last year, revenues grew by 10 percent.

For Q2, the company's net profit was 1,115 million dollars, grew from 847 million dollars last year. Furthermore, revenues grew to 10,326 million dollars.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is an American sporting goods corporation that designs, develops and manufactures sports footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Nike one of the world's largest suppliers of athletic shoes and apparel and a major manufacturer of sports equipment. Next to Nike, the company also owns the Air Jordan, Converse and Hurley brands.

This story was generated by Arria, an NLG tool that turns data into stories. You can report errors and bugs to [email protected]