Nordstrom board approves quarterly dividend

Board of directors of Nordstrom, Inc. has approved a quarterly dividend of 37 cents per share payable on December 11, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 26, 2018.

Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 380 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 244 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and three Nordstrom Local service concepts.

Picture:Nordstrom press room