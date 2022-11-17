Nylon Potential: YKK embraces the potential of Econyl® to take an active part in circular production

When you think about the impact of fashion on the environment, textile waste and plastic surplus often come first to the mind. For years, even decades now, YKK has been tackling these issues by recycling materials and investing in new technologies, following the vision to increase circular production. The new collection emphasizes the importance of reducing the use of virgin materials, water and energy.

But YKK doesn't stop at the material souring. With this collection, YKK addresses another aspect of the environmental impact generated by the fashion industry: the garment dyeing process. Due to the high use of water, energy and the use of dyes, including synthetic dyes, the coloring process of the garments contributes significantly to environmental degradation.

In recent months, YKK's Research & Development department has concentrated its efforts on this aspect, developing new items suitable for garment dyeing and making its commitment to the environment tangible. Garment dyeing has been identified as a key to success in fighting the battle for sustainability because it allows for important improvements in the entire production process.

Ready-to-dye zippers and buttons allow you to proceed with production in the different shades of color upon arrival of orders, without having to resort to costly and risky warehousing. The optimization of production processes and the reduction of waste at all levels is certainly a goal that is now easily reachable for our customers.

So here are the protagonists of the YKK Europe S/S 2024 Collection, developed following the above-mentioned considerations:

Advancen® snap button with ECONYL® regenerated nylon: in addition to being suitable for garment dyeing, these buttons reduce the use of virgin material. As it is made from mono-material, namely 98% ECONYL®, it eliminates the process of separating materials at the end of the life of an accessory or a clothing item made from nylon, optimizing the recycling process.

Excella® Natulon® with ECONYL® is a brushed metal zip with ECONYL® regenerated nylon tape suitable for garment dyeing. The elegant brass chain is extremely resistant and guarantees a long life for the garment or accessory: an aspect important for eco-design.

Vislon® Natulon® with ECONYL® regenerated nylon is a die-cast ECONYL® regenerated nylon. Both tape and chain are made with ECONYL® to minimize the use of virgin material and enhance the recyclability of the final product, in support of a circular economy.

About YKK

Since the company’s founding in Tokyo in 1934, YKK has continuously set industry standards for quality, service, value, and innovation in the production of zippers, plastic hardware, hook and loop fasteners, webbing tapes, and snap and buttons. With integrated production and supply systems in 72 countries and regions around the world, YKK is positioned to meet the needs of the many industries we serve as they increasingly diversify and require shorter product cycles. Guided by the CYCLE OF GOODNESS® philosophy – no one prospers without rendering benefit to others – YKK aims to contribute to a sustainable society through its products and manufacturing operations and constantly seeks new ways to serve the changing needs of its customers while at the same time investing in its employees and giving back to its communities.