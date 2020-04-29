Oasis and Warehouse CEO Hash Ladha steps down

Oasis and Warehouse CEO Hash Ladha is leaving the company as a result of the administration process, reports Drapers. In March, the company’s owner, Icelandic lender Kaupthing appointed administrators from Deloitte to hold talks with the potential buyers.

Ladha was named CEO after Liz Evans left the group in 2018 after five years in the role. Ladha joined the business in 2010 as group multichannel director. In 2012 he was appointed deputy MD of Oasis and in 2015 he became COO of Oasis and Warehouse.

Oasis operates own retail outlets channels in the United Kingdom and Europe and franchisees in Europe, the Middle East, the Far East and South America, while Warehouse operates its own retail stores, own digital channels, concessions and wholesale in the United Kingdom and Europe. The brand also has franchise agreements in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and South America.

Picture:Facebook/Oasis Fashion