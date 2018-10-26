Oliver Bonas: Annual turnover jumps 22 percent

British lifestyle retailer Oliver Bonas, for the year to December 31, 2017 reported like for like sales growth of 11.6 percent, its fourth consecutive year of double-digit like-for-like growth. The company said in its filing with the Companies House UK that the total turnover grew by 22 percent to 61.1 million pounds (78.2 million dollars) with Ebitda rising 7.6 percent.

Commenting on the performance, the company said that “whilst this was somewhat disappointing, 2017 was a year of significant internal investment that should bear fruit over time.”

Oliver Bonas operating 72 stores in the UK opened doors to 11 new stores during the year, relocated six stores, while closing two. Out of these 11 stores, 10 were launched outside the London. The company debuted a store in Wales, opened its second store in Northern Ireland and two stores in Scotland. In addition, the company also invested in warehousing, office space, in-house design team and dedicated websites in Ireland and the US.

