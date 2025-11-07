Online Fashion drives strong UK retail rebound

The UK retail sector has seen a significant return to growth this week, with total like-for-like (LFL) sales increasing by a robust +5.25%. This positive performance effectively offsets a weak base of -3.30% from the same period last year, demonstrating a healthy rebound, particularly driven by strong online sales across all segments.

The fashion sector was a key catalyst in this resurgence, with its total LFL sales jumping by an impressive +8.27%. This marks the fourth consecutive positive week for apparel, underscoring its pivotal role in boosting overall retail figures. The growth in fashion sales was particularly pronounced in the non-store channel, according to the BDO High Street Sales Tracker.

Non-store fashion sales showcased substantial strength, climbing by +9.68%. This remarkable growth in online apparel purchases contributed significantly to the overall non-store LFL sales increase of +8.30%, which itself offset a weak base of -5.54% from last year. This sustained positive trend in online fashion for four consecutive weeks suggests a strong consumer preference for digital platforms when purchasing clothing and accessories, especially amidst typical late October weather characterized by cloudy spells and scattered showers.

While online performance stole the spotlight, store fashion sales also registered a positive outcome, rising by +4.78%. This marks the category's third positive result in the past five weeks, offsetting a negative base from the previous year. This resilience in physical apparel sales occurred despite an overall -1.4% reduction in footfall, driven primarily by a -4.7% fall on high streets. In contrast, shopping centers and retail parks both saw increased foot traffic of +2.1% respectively. This divergence highlights that while high street footfall remains a challenge, targeted shopping trips to other retail destinations are converting into sales for fashion retailers.