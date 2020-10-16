Over 3.000 fashion wholesale brands on FashionUnited Marketplace

Following the launch of the FashionUnited B2B wholesale Marketplace earlier this year, over 3.000 fashion brands have been added to the directory and hundreds of collections have been added to the platform. Over 30.000 buyers in the FashionUnited network can now access a worldwide purchasing platform.

With many brands adding collections every day, the Marketplace is quickly becoming the go-to place for buyers to source and purchase the latest trends ahead of SS21 and/or to buy current stock.

The Marketplace also boasts a frequently updated collection of the most in-demand products and fashion trends, helpfully collated in one place. Uniting wholesale fashion brands in one place allows for valuable insight into the most profitable items for retailers, as consumer demand for unique items increases.

Thanks to the easy to navigate menu, members are efficiently and smoothly finding exactly what product they are looking for, out of thousands of the most desirable clothing items spanning a range of categories including everything from womenswear to face coverings.

Accredited buyers can become members of the rapidly expanding Marketplace for free, and have the opportunity to browse thousands of products from some of the world's most creative brands all in one place. Fashion buyers and brand owners can connect via fashionunited.com/marketplace.