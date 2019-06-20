Oxford announces quarterly cash dividend

Oxford Industries, Inc. has declared a cash dividend of 37 cents per share on common stock. The company said in a statement that this dividend is payable on August 2, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 19, 2019. The Company has paid dividends every quarter since it became publicly owned in 1960.

Oxford Industries owns and markets brands such as Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide as well as other owned brands and also produces certain licensed and private label apparel products.