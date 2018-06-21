Oxford declares per share cash dividend 0.34 dollar

Oxford Industries, Inc’s board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 0.34 dollar per share on common stock. The company said, this dividend is payable on August 3, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 20, 2018. The company has paid dividends every quarter since it became publicly owned in 1960.

For its first quarter ended May 5, 2018, the company’s consolidated net sales increased slightly to 272.6 million dollars compared to 272.4 million dollars in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. Earnings on a GAAP basis were 1.23 dollars per share compared to 1.03 dollars in the same period of the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were 1.28 dollars per share compared to 1.12 dollars in the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

Picture:Facebook/Tommy Bahama