Pentland Group acquires Speedo North America

PVH Corp. has confirmed that it is entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Speedo North America business to Pentland Group, parent company of Speedo International Limited for 170 million US dollars in cash, subject to a working capital adjustment.

Speedo International licenses the Speedo trademark to a PVH subsidiary for perpetual use in North America and the Caribbean. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of PVH’s fiscal 2020 year, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

“This strategic announcement aligns with PVH’s goal to optimise and streamline its Heritage Brands business in the ever-evolving retail environment and focus on delivering sustainable profitable growth of its global brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger,” said Emanuel Chirico, chairman and chief executive of PVH Corp. “I am pleased to see Pentland Group reunite the Speedo business globally, as they are best positioned to capture the full potential of the iconic Speedo brand.”

Pentland Group, which also owns the Berghaus, Canterbury, Ellesse and SeaVees brands, acquired Speedo in 1991 and has since developed it into the world’s leading performance swimwear brand.

Andy Long, chief executive of Pentland Group’s Pentland Brands division, said: “We’ve had a great partnership with PVH and they’ve done an incredible job in raising the profile of the Speedo brand and growing the business in North America during their time as licensee.”

The acquisition by Pentland Group comes ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and the participation of many Speedo athletes.

Long added: “With the Tokyo Games this year, now is the right time to bring Speedo North America back into our brand portfolio. Pentland has a strong track record of investing in people and international brands and we’re looking forward to welcoming the Speedo North America team into the Pentland family and working together on the next chapters in the Speedo success story.”

