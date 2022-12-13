Prada names Gianfranco D’Attis as CEO

The Prada Group has announced the appointment of Gianfranco D’Attis as chief executive officer of the Prada brand, effective from January 2, 2023.

Once in the role, D’Attis has been tasked with the strategic development of the Italian luxury label in every market.

He joins the company from Christian Dior Couture, where he held the position of president for the Americas for over one year and served as managing director for more than two years.

Prior to Dior, D’Attis has held leadership positions, from the likes of president to international director, at Jaeger-LeCoultre, Chloé and IWC Schaffhausen.

In a release, Prada said his “proven experience in the luxury sector, with a specific focus on retail, will help Prada to increase its growth potential at global level”.

The group recently implemented a series of leadership changes to its companies, including the appointment of Andrea Guerra to CEO of the Prada Group itself, for which he will also oversee its other brands Miu Miu, Carshoe, Church’s and Marchesa 1824.

It further announced the beginning of its succession plan, which will see the group ultimately be handed over to Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada’s son Lorenzo Bertilli, following approval from Prada’s board of directors, according to Italian newspaper La Repubblica.