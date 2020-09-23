Première Vision crowns first digital show a success

Première Vision, the esteemed Parisian fabric fair, was upbeat about the performance of its first Digital Show, held 15 to 16 September.

Pivoting the biannual event to a digital version, the fair secured 1,675 exhibitors and showed over 43,000 products to 19,500 visitors from 120 countries.

“The performance of this first digital appointment are very encouraging and highly instructive,” said Première Vision general manager, Gilles Lasbordes. “We appreciate the commitment and responsiveness of the supply chain, which was mobilized around the event, reminding us of the importance of physical encounters. The next edition in February, for Spring Summer 2022 already promises to be hybrid.”

While the Digital Show will remain accessible on Première Vision’s online marketplace for the entire season, the stellar turnout and activities of the first two opening days have shown that the initiative responded well to the new needs of the sector, allowing professionals of the international fashion industry to continue interacting and secure new business even in the context of uncertain times.

Image via Premiere Vision