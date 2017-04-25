Puma Q1 net earnings jump 92.2 percent

Puma's sales growth continued in the first quarter of 2017 with the company reporting an increase of 15.4 percent currency-adjusted or 18 percent reported to 1,005.1 million euros (1,093 million dollars). Net earnings improved by 92.2 percent to 49.6 million euros (53.9 million dollars) and earnings per share were up at 3.32 euros (3.61 dollars) compared to 1.73 euros (1.88 dollars) in the first quarter 2016.

Commenting on the first quarter trading, Bjørn Gulden, Chief Executive Officer of Puma said in a press release, “For the first time in the Puma history, we achieved sales exceeding 1 billion euros in a quarter. Our EBIT also developed very positively with a growth of 70 percent to 70 million euros. Therefore we have raised our outlook for the full year to low double digit growth in revenue and the full-year EBIT to be between 185 million euros and 200 million euros.”