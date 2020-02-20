Puma revenue climbs 18 percent for full year

Puma reported its net profit for full year grew on Wednesday. Compared with the same period last year, revenues grew by 18 percent.

The company's net profit for full year was 262 million euro, surged from 187 million euro a year earlier. Furthermore, revenues grew to 5,502 million euro.

Puma (ETR: PUM) is a German sportswear company that produces athletic and casual footwear, as well as sports apparel. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach. French luxury company Kering has owned a majority stake in Puma since 2007.

