PVH enters underwear licensing agreement with Nike

PVH Corp, the company behind brands Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Van Heusen and Speedo, among others, has entered into a licensing agreement with Nike for the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of Nike-branded men’s underwear.

“We are incredibly proud to be working with NIKE, as this is an opportunity for two great companies to build on each other’s strengths, making it a win-win for everyone, especially consumers,” said PVH’s Cheryl Abel-Hodges, President of Calvin Klein North America and The Underwear Group, in a statement.

The two companies did not disclose when Nike’s underwear by PVH Corp will be launched.