PVH Q3 revenues jump 7 percent, raises full year outlook

American apparel retailer PVH said on Thursday its Q3 revenue for 2018 rose by 7 percent or 9 percent on constant currency basis to 2.5 billion US Dollars. Earnings per share on GAAP basis were 3.15 US Dollars and on non-GAAP basis were 3.21 US Dollars compared to 3.05 and 3.02 US Dollars respectively in the same quarter last year.

The company’s revenues for the nine months of 2018 were 7.2 billion US dollars, up 12 percent or 10 percent on constant currency basis. Earnings per share on GAAP basis 7.56 US Dollars and earnings per share on non-GAAP basis were 7.75 US Dollars.

The company currently projects that 2018 earnings per share on a GAAP basis will be in a range of 9.10 US Dollars to 9.12 US Dollars compared to 6.84 US Dollars in 2017 and on a non-GAAP basis to be in a range of 9.33 US Dollars to 9.35 US Dollars compared to 7.94 US Dollars in 2017. Revenue in 2018 is projected to increase approximately 7 percent at current and constant exchange.

PVH Corp was founded in 1881 by the Phillips family and is based in New York, United States. With its history spanning over 135 years, PVH today operates under three business segments - Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Heritage Brands. Growing brands globally across the wholesale, retail, digital commerce and licensing channels, PVH markets a variety of products under its own as well as licensed brands.

Offering men's and women's clothing and accessories, the New York-listed company has about 36,000 employees worldwide.

Picture:Tommy Hilfiger website