Q4 net sales rise 2 percent at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 increased 2 percent over the same quarter last year to 1.03 billion dollars. Comparable retail segment net sales, which include comparable direct-to-consumer channel, were flat.

For the year ended January 31, 2017, total company net sales increased to 3.5 billion dollars or 3 percent over the prior year. Comparable retail segment net sales increased 1 percent, while wholesale segment net sales increased 11 percent during the year.

Q4 comparable retail segment sales up 2 percent

By brand, comparable retail segment net sales increased 2 percent at Urban Outfitters and 1.2 percent at Free People, but decreased 2.9 percent at the Anthropologie Group. The company said, comparable retail segment sales were driven by strong, double-digit growth in the direct-to-consumer channel, which were offset by lower retail store comparable net sales.

Wholesale segment net sales decreased by 1 percent, as the company said, prior year period benefitted from late shipments of third quarter bookings.

During the year ended January 31, 2017, the company opened a total of 29 new stores including: 15 Free People stores, 10 Anthropologie Group stores and four Urban Outfitters stores; and closed seven stores including: three Anthropologie Group stores, two Free People stores and two Urban Outfitters stores.

Picture:Urban Outfitters