Quiksilver moves forward with new name change Boardriders

As Quiksilver exited bankruptcy early last year, the surf brand has continued in making strides forward as a company. Under new ownership the California-based brand just announced that it will re-brand under the company name Boardriders Inc.

Just a year ago, the company had announced it was heading towards Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, which usually leads to the demise of any well-established brand. The surfwear company exited bankruptcy in February 2016 with a new reorganization plan for the business, which was confirmed by the court. “We will emerge as a revitalised and stronger company with experienced leadership, rationalised operations, a clean balance sheet and a world-class partner in Oaktree, who brings additional strategic and operational expertise to our company,” the chief executive said at the time. In moving forward, the brand’s first big move in 2017 was renaming itself as Boardriders Inc. on Wednesday, March 8.

Quiksilver renames itself as Boardriders Inc.

The new name is meant to signify a change in some of the company’s initiatives. Under Boardriders Inc., the company’s portfolio will still operate with brands such as Quiksilver, Roxy, and DC Shoes. As a new initiative, the company is planning to open its first retail Boardriders location in Malibu this fall. “The renaming of our company signifies the beginning of a new day at Boardriders,” Pierre Agnes , chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Their passion and tireless execution, along with the loyalty of our customers, suppliers and partners, has allowed us to complete the restructuring phase of our turnaround and to begin shifting our focus to growth.”

The renaming also comes with new partnerships for the company. Boardriders will be teaming with Accor Hotels in the future for its brands to work with a new hotel concept called Jo & Joe. The shop will be aimed towards millennial customers with an interest in traveling. Boardriders will bring its Quiksilver and Roxy brands into the mix for the Jo & Joe hotels with a goal of having 50 locations open within the next three years according to Apparel News.

The company’s original namesake, Quiksilver, was established in 1976. With the new name takeover, the company will continue to offer its surfwear, branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and more. Currently, the brand retails in over 90 countries globally in a range of surf shops, skateboard shops, concept stores, department stores and more. As an established brand, it seems that the retail climate has not slowed down this retailer or any of its next steps for the future.

Photo: Quiksilver / Boardriders Inc.