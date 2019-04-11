Quiz annual revenues increase by 12 percent

Omni-channel fast fashion brand Quiz has announced that group's revenue increased by 12 percent to 130.9 million pounds (171.2 million dollars) during the financial year ended March 31, 2019. The company said in a statement that it continues to anticipate that the group's EBITDA will be approximately 4.5 million pounds (5.8 million dollars) for FY19. The company added that revenue generated from Quiz websites increased by 58 percent during the year.

International sales increased 8 percent to 23 million pounds (30 million dollars), reflecting continued growth from the company’s franchise business and the impact of opening three standalone stores in Spain during the previous year.

The group's revenues in UK were up 4 percent to 66.9 million pounds (87.5 million dollars), which the company said benefited from the opening of three new standalone stores and the relocation of two stores into larger refurbished units in the financial year. The company closed two stores during the year under review.

Quiz, which operates 108 Debenhams concessions in the UK and 11 in the Republic of Ireland and sells its products through the Debenhams website, accounting for 23 percent of overall revenues generated during FY19, expects to work productively with the troubled department store chain going forward.

Picture:Quiz media centre