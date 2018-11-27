Quiz posts increase in revenue and profit

Omni-channel fast fashion brand Quiz in its interim results statement for the six months to September 30, 2018 said that group revenue increased 19 percent to 66.7 million pounds (85 million dollars) driven by continued growth across all channels despite challenging external market conditions. EBITDA for the period improved by 11 percent to 5.6 million pounds (7.1 million dollars).

Commenting on the trading performance, Tarak Ramzan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the company, said in a statement: “Quiz has continued to deliver good revenue growth in the first half of the financial year despite challenging external market conditions. This performance was driven by further expansion across each of the brand’s distribution channels with particularly strong sales generated online through Quiz’s websites.”

The company said online revenue increased 44 percent to 20 million pounds (25.5 million dollars) and now represent 30 percent of group sales. Quiz website sales were up 70 percent and Quiz website traffic increased by 58 percent, while active online customer base increased 89 percent during the period.

While international sales increased 16 percent to 11.6 million pounds (14.8 million dollars), revenue from UK stores and concessions increased by 9 percent to 35.1 million pounds (44.8 million dollars). The company opened two stores and 13 concessions during the period under review.

Picture credit:Quiz via Hudson Sandler