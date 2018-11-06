Ralph Lauren Q2 earning increase, revenues up 2 percent

American maker of premium lifestyle products Ralph Lauren said on Tuesday its Q2 revenue for 2018 rose 2 percent. The company said earnings per diluted share were 2.07 US Dollars on a reported basis and 2.26 US Dollars on an adjusted basis compared to earnings per diluted share of 1.75 US Dollars on a reported basis and 1.99 US Dollars on an adjusted basis,

The company’s sales in Q2 2018 were 1,691 million US dollars, up from 1,664 million US dollars a year earlier. Net income increased to 170 million US dollars. The profit margin of the company rose to 10.1 percent compared to 8.7 percent a year ago.

Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 by Ralph Lauren and is based in New York, United States. For 50 years, through family of labels such as Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren and Club Monaco among others, Ralph Lauren is globally known for its premium lifestyle products in four categories: Apparel, home, accessories and fragrances.

Offering apparel, home, accessories, fragrances, the New York-listed company has about 23,000 employees worldwide and operates more than 200 stores.

For more recent news on the business, collections and executive changes of Ralph Lauren Corporation, click here.

Picture:Facebook/Ralph Lauren